Country Champ matches go down to the wire

THERE have been two close finishes in the North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans Country Championship matches played in Coffs Harbour.

In the Under 16s Andrew Johns Cup match the Titans held on for a 20-18 win over the Bulldogs at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.

It finished four tries a piece, with the boot of Michael Roberts proving the difference after a hard fought, end to end match.

In the Under 18s Laurie Daley Cup, nothing could split the sides with the Titans and Bulldogs settling for a 26-all draw.

The Titans led 20-12 at half-time before the Bulldogs struck back with three quick tries in the second.

A late try to Keegan Pace gave the Titans hope before a Thomas Weaver penalty goal locked up the scores.

