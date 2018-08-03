Country Blitz a teaser to a big season of cricket

PACE ACE: Sean Abbott in action for NSW in the Sheffield Shield last season.

SYDNEY Sixers players Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards and Carly Leeson will visit the Far North Coast next week as part of the annual statewide Country Blitz involving the best male and female cricketers in New South Wales.

The Country Blitz will involve 31 players heading to 15 regions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with visiting local schools a priority.

Eleven of the players have represented Australia including Steve O'Keefe, Peter Nevill and Moises Henriques.

There are also some of the state's most exciting young players including Australian Under-19 captain Jason Sangha.

Cricket NSW community cricket general manager Ivan Spyrdz said regional and country NSW had always been a vital part of cricket in the state.

"The Cricket NSW Country Blitz is an annual event that we all love being part of,” he said.

"Players from the Sixers, Thunder, Blues and Breakers are all involved.

"Many of Australia's finest players are from regional NSW and the Country Blitz is just one way to ensure we keep inspiring the next generation.

"With much of NSW experiencing drought and hardship, we hope the Country Blitz and the players can provide some joy to those communities by spending time with them, talking and playing cricket.

"The Country Blitz is the first official program for Cricket NSW in what is shaping to be a massive summer of cricket.

"With a new Woolworths Cricket Blast program under way, new junior cricket formats implemented across NSW, an extended BBL season and a new broadcast partner, there will be plenty of cricket.”

Fripp Oval at Ballina will be the venue for one of the clinics.