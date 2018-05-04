'Countless' cancers after childhood spent in the sun

TAKE CARE: Lennox Head resident Greg Kirk has numerous skin cancers cut out and is warning people to still be sun conscious in winter.

TAKE CARE: Lennox Head resident Greg Kirk has numerous skin cancers cut out and is warning people to still be sun conscious in winter. Marc Stapelberg

LENNOX Head resident Greg Kirk said if he had the 'slip, slop, slap' message when he was growing up, his health record may have been very different.

Since his early 20s, Mr Kirk has had numerous skin cancers burnt and cut off his body after a childhood spent in the blazing sun.

"I have a fair complexion, I was a bush kid swimming in creeks and putting ropes on trees and falling into creeks, so I always had a sunburnt nose, skin off my nose (and) I didn't wear a hat," the 67-year-old said.

"By the time I was in my early 20s I was having minor sun cancers burnt off me with liquid nitrogen and dry ice."

Resident encourages young people to be sun smart: LENNOX Head resident Greg Kirk said if he had the ‘slip, slop, slap’ message when he was growing up, his health record may have been very different.

Since then Mr Kirk has had so many basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas removed from his head, hands and arms that doctors are now becoming more reluctant to surgically cut out any more.

"They are now having a lot of trouble getting a clear margin, so the surgeon who has been very kind to me for many years is becoming more reluctant to cut any more holes in me," he said.

"I think it is going to be some sort of radium treatment from here on."

Mr Kirk said he has had "countless" moles removed by his local GP and recalls visiting St Vincent's and other hospitals more than 10 times for day surgery.

A keen golfer, he recently purchased SPF50 long sleeve shirts and gloves to protect his skin when he is on the green.

"I've had more sun cancers cut off the back of my hands than any other part of my body so I wear gloves when I play golf," he said.

Mr Kirk wasn't surprised to hear the North Coast had the highest number of cancer cases across Australia.

"The North Coast of NSW and South-East Coast of Queensland are the sun cancer capitals of Australia," he said.

He advises everyone to adapt the Cancer Council's corny but simple prevention slogan: slip, slop and slap.

"Use your sunscreen, wear your hat, wear your long sleeve shirt and take whatever precautions you can because I didn't," Mr Kirk said.