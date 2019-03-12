Countdown to 'bigger and better' Beef Week kicks off

10 WEEKS TO GO: The street parade at last year's Casino Beef Week. Beef Week committee president Frank McKey said the 2019 event is shaping up to be 'bigger and better'.

10 WEEKS TO GO: The street parade at last year's Casino Beef Week. Beef Week committee president Frank McKey said the 2019 event is shaping up to be 'bigger and better'. Liana Turner

WITH only 10 weeks until Beef Week descends on the Richmond Valley, organisers are encouraging visitors to plan ahead and enjoy what the region has to offer.

Beef Week President Frank McKey said preparations are ramping up for the 11 day festival, which is held May 18-28.

"We are currently finalising this year's festival program which promises to be bigger and better than ever," Mr McKey said.

"I encourage everyone to start planning a visit to the region and the fun events that can only be experienced during Beef Week."

Aside from enjoying Beef Week festivities, Mr McKey invites visitors to savour the taste of the country and join the fun things to do that will provide you with memories to last a lifetime.

"The Richmond Valley region is unique by its very nature and the region's favourite, Casino Beef Week," he said.

He said the festival, an annual celebration of our iconic Australian beef industry and the rural way of life, offers people the chance for an escape to the country.

Mr McKey said Casino Beef Week provides entertainment, education and an authentic country experience for the whole family, industry and the general public.

There is over 100 events to enjoy, leaving no shortage of fun things to do and see.

Organisers said the main street of Casino comes alive for the main Saturday with food, markets, live music, entertainment, competitions, rides, a street parade and plenty of appearances from whom Casino Beef Week is really all about - the cattle and farmers.

The rodeo and horse races add to the action while farm tours provide an opportunity for visitors to escape to the country and learn about local farming practices and the paddock to place process.

Organisers said there is certainly more to the beef industry than the steak on your plate or the meat in your burger.