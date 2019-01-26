Countdown the triple j Hottest 100 in good company

CATCH THE COUNTDOWN: Broadbeach Waters' Amy Shark is tipped to perform well in the Hottest 100 countdown, and has rapidly become a local favourite after subsequent performances at Splendour In the Grass and Falls Festival in Byron Bay earlier this year.

CATCH THE COUNTDOWN: Broadbeach Waters' Amy Shark is tipped to perform well in the Hottest 100 countdown, and has rapidly become a local favourite after subsequent performances at Splendour In the Grass and Falls Festival in Byron Bay earlier this year. Marc Stapelberg

MORE than three million people are expected to tune into triple j's Hottest 100 countdown this year, and locals have been invited to a special event on Sunday to celebrate.

The countdown had become an integral part of Australia Day celebrations for many, but was moved to the fourth weekend of the year to avoid the controversy surrounding the Australia Day date.

This year, Byron Bay's Lifeline Opportunity Shop will host a special event to celebrate the countdown as part of triple j's partnership with the charity organisation.

Lifeline Retail Operations Manager Jason Fox said after learning that mental health was the single biggest concern for triple j listeners, the team at triple j reached out to Lifeline to help get the message to young people that support is available.

Mr Fox said he was excited by the opportunity the partnership has brought Lifeline.

"Last year, there were twice as many young people who died by suicide than in road accidents. It's clear, we have to get the message to young people that they need to reach out for help when they're struggling," Mr Fox said.

"So, when the partnership was announced, we jumped on board."

Mr Fox said the shop invites "all young people in Byron Bay and anyone else who loves to listen to the Hottest 100 to come and join us to listen to the countdown".

"We'll be chilling out on the couch with music pumping all day, there will be hourly give aways and there will be a 'Hottest 100' chance to get a significant discount on items from our store."

The Lifeline Byron Bay store will be open for the entire triple j Hottest 100 countdown which starts at midday on Sunday, January 27.