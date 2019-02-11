2000 bikers heading to Lismore for national rally

CHARITY RIDE: Ulysses motorcycle club members get ready to ride to Evans Head. INSET: The club ready to ride.

ALMOST 2000 motorbike riders will provide a $5 million boost to the local economy when they host a week-long event in Lismore next year.

The Ulysses Club has announced it will bring its National Rally to our city in 2020.

It is the largest gathering of the Ulysses Club, which is a social club for motorcyclists over 40, with more than 1900 motorcycle enthusiasts expected to attend.

Northern Rivers Ulysses Club member Colleen Gaudron said organising the event would be "a lot of work", but she was thrilled the local branch will host the gathering.

"It's very exciting to be able to bring everyone here," she said.

"We're all really looking forward to hosting the event, and having the chance to be able to showcase our local area, because it is a really beautiful region."

The event will be held May 4-10, 2020 and includes a number of functions held throughout the week-long gathering, including opening and closing ceremonies, a grand parade, trader displays and sales, daily organised rides and bus tours, an awards presentation and live entertainment at Lismore Showground.

Lismore City Council's tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said the council was proud to host the Ulysses Club National Rally.

"The Ulysses AGM is a huge event for Lismore and we were absolutely thrilled that organisers accepted our bid to host the 2020 event," he said.

"Every time we secure a major event such as this, we increase our credibility to as a centre of excellence for these types of events.

"As well as a great track record of event management and venues that can cater for major events, we have excellent accommodation facilities as well as a fantastic food and retail sector that can cater for large numbers of people visiting the city.

"Add our nearby tourist attractions and we are becoming the city of choice for organisers looking to host big events in regional areas."

Mr Lowe said while events will be mostly centred around Lismore Showground, Oakes Oval and the Lismore Workers Club during the rally, Council expects the event will inject more than $5 million into the local economy.

"Our city will come alive with people and our retailers, restaurants, hotels, shops and everyone in Lismore will see the benefits as millions of dollars flow into our city," Mr Lowe said.

"Our goal is to continue to bid for and host major events, conferences, sporting tournaments and entertainment into the future, building on Lismore's regional city status, increasing economic benefits for the community and enhancing our niche as the heart of the Northern Rivers."

Mrs Gaudron said the Northern Rivers branch was a "fantastic" social group, with more than 100 registered members.

"We organise rides every fortnight. It's great fun for people to get together and go explore places. You really enjoy the camaraderie among the group," she said.

The Ulysses Club has been meeting every year for its Annual General Meeting since its inception in Sydney in 1983, and the National Rally has grown to become a significant event where towns and cities now bid for the privilege to play host.

Previous gatherings have been held in Alice Springs, Albany, Townsville and Newcastle, among many others.