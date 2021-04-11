Countdown for popular Northern Rivers ball begins

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow with attendees at the inaugural 2017 Black and White Ball.

Northern Rivers residents are celebrating as the beloved Richmond Valley Black and White Ball signals its grand return.

After a successful three years, the event was postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but ball organising group member Troy Freeburn said the event was back in 2021 due to popular demand.

"We are all excited about the return of the event this year," he said.

"The Ball honours the positive spirit of reconciliation here in the Richmond Valley, as well as celebrating local Aboriginal culture."

Performances by Richmond Valley school kids will be held on the night as well as a performance from Australian Aboriginal country band The Donovan Band.

One of the ball's main highlights is the Reconciliation Awards showcasing individuals and organisations demonstrating initiative towards reconciliation.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said the Reconciliation Awards were an outstanding way to recognise the achievements of the local community towards reconciliation.

"I am pleased that the Black and White Ball is set to return in 2021," Cr Mustow said.

"It's great to see reconciliation honoured and the awards are an important feature of this night.

" I encourage everyone to consider nominating those in our community who have showed initiative towards advancing reconciliation."

The awards fall under the following six categories: Reconciliation in Education (student or employee), Reconciliation in Business - organisation, Reconciliation in Sport - club and individual, and Reconciliation in Community - organisation and individual.

Residents are invited to nominate a friend, family member, community member, colleague, organisation via Council's website or the link here.

Nominations will be open until May 5, 5pm.

The ball will be held on June 3 at the Casino RSM Club.

Tickets are $45 and will be on sale from May 1 at the club.

Originally published as Countdown for popular Northern Rivers ball begins