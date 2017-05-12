22°
Countdown for Casino beef week

JASMINE BURKE
| 12th May 2017 5:30 AM
Brenda Armfield, of Casino celebrates 30 years of being the loud hailer announcer of Beef Week in her lime green mini-moke.
Brenda Armfield, of Casino celebrates 30 years of being the loud hailer announcer of Beef Week in her lime green mini-moke.

BEEF week in Casino is thought to be the only place in "Australia where the main CBD gets turned into a cattle ring," President of Casino Beef Week, Stuart George said.

Casino's 35th annual Beef Week is 11 short days away and Mr George has assured potential visitors that Casino's beef extravaganza is the event for all your beef needs.

Opposing self-proclaimed beef capital, Rockhampton is more "commercialised", Mr George said of the triennial event.

Mr George said Casino's "community focused" annual event is the OG of the two after Rockhampton visited Casino's beef week in the late 80's and later started their own after they came to town.

Members of Casino's beef week committee visited Rockhampton's event last year on an invitation and said there was plenty of fun tongue in cheek between the two self-proclaimed beef capitals, Mr George said.

Over 100 events await visitors at this year's 'Step Back In Time' themed Beef Week: cattle competitions, busking and dress-up competitions, art exhibitions, fitness challenge, rural ladies high tea, fashion parade, markets, food stalls, and the Northern Co-Operative Meat Company Beef Expo and Industry Day.

Cattle will be getting primped and preened on Saturday May 27 for live auction.

Other highlights include breakfast with the butchers, car shows, wood chopping, street parade, art and crafts, animal interaction, live entertainment, and of course Beef Week Queen and Mr. Beef.

Patrons can show their skills in whip cracking, rodeo and pie eating Saturday on May 27.

Mr George said the fitness challenge on Sunday May 28 is not one to be missed for some family fun and has been gaining interest after last year was a hit.

Events are tweaked from last year after committee made changes after debriefing on 2016's Beef Week.

