Council’s water carting service thrives

BYRON Shire Council is providing a water carting service that offers no waiting periods and delivers the service at a time that works for residents.

The service started on December 6, 2019, to ease the increasing demand for tank water supply experienced by the community in recent drought conditions.

The service will offer 12,000L per trip.

Byron Shire Council’s Karen Mackey said they have received 88 bookings until January 7.

Of those bookings, 49 deliveries have been completed and 19 were cancelled by customers.

At the time, Council was waiting for payment from 14 residents to complete the delivery.

Six deliveries were scheduled for the following days.

Ms Mackey said 15 deliveries had been completed to Federal, 14 to Myocum and 8 to Wilsons Creek.

“(There is) no waiting period. Council is working with customers to deliver at times that are convenient,” she said.

She said the main feedback from residents was that they were “grateful and very happy.”

At the time the service was launched, council’s Director Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, said the community came to council about the undersupply of water carting services in shire.

“People in our rural areas were in desperate and urgent need of water for their tanks that had essentially dried up – which is pretty dire,” he said.

“Council has two water carting trucks that it deploys for use during roadworks and we saw an opportunity to repurpose one of the trucks to carry potable water for drinking supply during drought conditions to assist our community.”

“Offering this service is one way we can assist the community in drought times and while we have had some recent rain, Council sees this as a longer-term way it can help our rural community over what is expected to be a dry summer.

“While we won’t be running it as a commercial enterprise, our fee for service will need to be set to cover our costs,” Mr Holloway said.

Byron Shire Council’s water carting service operates seven days a week until the drought breaks.

Bookings can be made by calling the Byron Shire Council Depot on 6685 9319 during office hours.