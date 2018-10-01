Council's roads, rates and rubbish survey

COUNCIL FEEDBACK: A Northern Rivers Council will call 400 residents over the next few weeks to get feedback regarding a roads, rates and rubbish survey.

A NORTHERN Rivers council is about to commence it's 2018 Community Survey and you could be one of the fortunate 400.

So if you get a call over the next few weeks asking about your experiences with Byron Shire Council, please participate as they are keen to hear feedback.

The council will phone 400 residents over the coming weeks to ask about community needs and customer satisfaction on a broad range of services, issues and current experiences.

Byron Shire Council's General Manager, Mark Arnold, said it was a great opportunity for residents to let us know where we are doing well and where we need to improve.

"Residents will be phoned randomly and we are aiming to get a good representation from throughout the shire and across all age groups,” he said.

"If you get a phone call from our appointed research company Micromex, we'd appreciate it if you could take 10 minutes and answer their questions.”

Mr Arnold said results from the survey will be compared to a similar survey that was done in 2016 to help determine changing needs and views.

When finalised, and results are analysed, the findings will be made available to the community.

Mr Arnold said that the 2016 survey had supported the need for the council to invest in upgraded community infrastructure.

"So we developed a strong focus and commitment to continually looking at ways to improve our financial position and channel additional funding back into fixing our roads,” he said.

The recently adopted 2018/2019 budget includes more than $62 million for capital works projects for roads, bridges, drainage, open space and recreation, community facilities, water and sewage.

"Identified community needs and satisfaction levels flowing from the new community survey will help Council to further prioritise budgets and services,” Mr Arnold said.

For more information contact Shannon McKelvey, executive officer, on 02 6626 7020.