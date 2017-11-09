Council's response on paid parking

"STAFF are currently collating the information received from the public consultation for the Brunswick Heads and Mullumbimby Parking Strategies,” acting general manager Mark Arnold said. "The strategies were on public exhibition for four weeks and during that time staff spoke to hundreds of people including the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce, the Brunswick Heads Progress Association, residents and business owners, about parking issues.

"A report containing the information from the public consultation phase is being prepared and is currently scheduled to be discussed by Councillors at the meeting on 23 November 2017.”

Pay parking will start in Bangalow on January 1.

People who have permits to park in Byron Bay will not need to purchase a new permit to park in Bangalow - one parking permit covers the whole shire. Pensioners with a Centrelink card (blue) and people with a mobility parking permit will receive a free parking permit from Byron Shire Council. Go to: www.byron.nsw.gov.au.