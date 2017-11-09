Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council's response on paid parking

Byron Shire Council is collating information gathered in response to proposed pay parking.
Byron Shire Council is collating information gathered in response to proposed pay parking. Marc Stapelberg

"STAFF are currently collating the information received from the public consultation for the Brunswick Heads and Mullumbimby Parking Strategies,” acting general manager Mark Arnold said. "The strategies were on public exhibition for four weeks and during that time staff spoke to hundreds of people including the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce, the Brunswick Heads Progress Association, residents and business owners, about parking issues.

"A report containing the information from the public consultation phase is being prepared and is currently scheduled to be discussed by Councillors at the meeting on 23 November 2017.”

Pay parking will start in Bangalow on January 1.

People who have permits to park in Byron Bay will not need to purchase a new permit to park in Bangalow - one parking permit covers the whole shire. Pensioners with a Centrelink card (blue) and people with a mobility parking permit will receive a free parking permit from Byron Shire Council. Go to: www.byron.nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  bangalow brunswick heads byron shire council lnscouncil mullumbimby northern rivers roads parking meters pay parking

Lismore Northern Star
Six puppies dumped on roadside during storm

Six puppies dumped on roadside during storm

WHAT kind of heartless monster dumps six little puppies in a metal cage by the side of the road late at night during a thunder and lightning storm?

SPOILER ALERT: Reality TV show features North Coast home

Channel 7 Instant Hotel, North Bron Bay, NSW,

The property's controversial history will spark a big reaction

2000 cannabis plants seized, man ordered to stand trial

A 31-year-old man faces serious charges relating to a massive cannabis operation.

The 31-year-old could face a significant jail sentence

Crane lifts car from 30-foot embankment

A crane was used to retrieve a car from down a 30-foot embankment off Tuntable Creek Road..

The road was closed during the recovery

Local Partners