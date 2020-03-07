Menu
Bushfire Aftermath Rappville.
Council’s plan to rebuild town ‘better than it was before’

Aisling Brennan
7th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
RICHMOND Valley Council has a plan to get Rappville back on track, five months after bushfires destroyed the village.

Council’s general manager Vaughn Macdonald this week met with National Bushfire Recovery Agency co-ordinator Andrew Colvin to discuss their plans for getting the region back on its feet after the devastation of last year’s bushfires.

“We understand the gravity of these bushfires has extended down to the south coast, but we have a plan and we’re ready to get on to it,” Mr Macdonald said.

“We’re going to be following up their visit with what we think are the priorities for government support so we can rebuild Rappville better than it was before.”

The council last month launched it community revitalisation plan, which lists a number of goals and priorities to rebuild the Richmond Valley after the 2019 bushfires.

“Those priorities include for Rappville village a small sewerage treatment plant which would enable us to build more density of housing to get more houses in Rappville so things like the pub, and the school are more viable,” Mr Macdonald said.

“What we’re doing is a master plan for the village itself, which will identify future opportunities for residential land but also for industrial land.

“It’s in an area where affordable housing is an issue for all councils on the Northern Rivers and potentially, we can have that as an option for people who want their first home and can set up in Rappville.

“We need to invest in infrastructure.

“We’ll be rebuilding the hall, we want to build it better than it was, we want to rebuild the tennis courts, we want to improve pedestrian linkages.”

Mr Macdonald said there was also other opportunities to entice potential industries and investors can come to the area, including tourism.

Lismore Northern Star

