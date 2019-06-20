Council's 'outrageous' request of small business owner

TACO TIME: On Friday June 21 Taco Love Bros will have a pop-up shop at the site of their proposed new store in Conway St Lismore.

A SMALL business owner says he is furious that council is demanding he pay thousands of dollars for roadworks before he can open his new shop.

Taco Love Bros proprietor Dylan Morris has lodged a development application with Lismore City Council for the shop in Conway St.

But he said the council had told him he must first do costly roadworks, including the alteration of some kerbing.

"This amount of money is not viable for a starting business,” Mr Morris said.

"It will cost thousands (and) it's not even my land to begin with.

"They wanted us to put kerbing on the road and things like that - we can't afford it, so we have had to respond to them, which takes time from us opening up.

"I pay rent here, I lease not own the property and the landlord might want to have the driveway there when he leases it to another person in the future.

"So in the meantime we will have a couple of private pop-up stalls out the front.”

On the side of their building is a spray-painted message which reads: "Pop-up tacos Friday from 12 - bring a friend.”

Mr Morris said he had a registered market stall business with friend Jamie Wimbus, who is a food vendor.

"We will be there with Wholesome Tribal Foods and local dude James Wimbus and give it a whirl,” he said.

"What council has done is not helpful.

"What they have called for is quite unreasonable and I have responded to them saying it is outrageous for a small business to do this.”

"We hope to get a good crowd here on Friday.”

The council has been contacted for comment.