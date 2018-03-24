Councils look to form partnerships to tackle waste

WITH Queensland set to introduce a levy on landfill by the end of the year Byron Shire Council are looking at working with other councils in the region to manage landfill waste.

Byron Shire Council has been anticipating the reintroduction of a waste levy on the waste it sends to Queensland and this was being taken into account as part of its Integrated Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy which is currently being revised.

The council's team leader of resource recovery, Lloyd Isaacson, said the council will model the financial impacts as more information comes to light on the time frames, structure and amount of the Queensland levy.

"In the short term, whilst we are developing our Integrated Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy, council will continue to send waste to Queensland,” Mr Isaacson said.

"Byron Council is one of several councils in the Northern Rivers that currently sends waste to Queensland and in 2016-17 10,875 tonnes were taken to the TiTree Bioreactor and the New Chum inert landfill facility near Ipswich,” he said.

"The technology used in these facilities is very sophisticated and they capture landfill gases which are used to generate electricity,” he said.

"Certainly, our modelling has shown that taking into account the transportation, the disposal of waste in Queensland still provides a better environmental outcome because of the technology employed in the facilities.”

Mr Isaacson said it also saved council more than $850,000 in landfill levies and has prolonged the life of the Myocum landfill.

Byron Shire Council was permitted to send solid waste to Queensland under the Protection of the Environment Operations (Waste) Regulation 2014 and currently provides a monthly report to the NSW Environment Protection Authority outlining the volumes of waste sent to Queensland.

"One of the key areas of focus of our new Integrated Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy will be working with other councils in the region to develop partnerships to manage landfill waste,” Mr Isaacson said.

"There are a lot of new and innovative European alternative waste management technologies that are starting to come to Australia.

"These require more feedstock waste volume than the Byron Shire can provide so looking to partner with other councils in the region is important when assessing the viability of these facilities.”

Byron Council will be upgrading the Byron Resource Recovery Centre over the next 12-18 months to promote resource recovery and recycling.

A high-tech composting system for garden waste was now operating and the product will be available for sale to the community in April 2018.