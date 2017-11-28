Powering up your electric car is about to become easier

Byron Shire Council has unveiled its plans to have more power points for electrical cars.

WITH the push for more sustainable vehicles in our region, the need for recharging points has becoming more vital.

Byron Shire Council has started to work on strategies which could see additional infrastructure for more sustainable transport options.

The Northern Rivers Electric Vehicle Strategy - Power Up - was designed to provide more fast charge points for electric cars around the region.

Power Up has been prepared by the regional collaboration, Sustain Northern Rivers, and led by Byron and Tweed Shire Councils, to create a plan for sustainable electric vehicle use into the future.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said electric cars are a great choice for environmentally-conscious people because they have zero greenhouse emissions and low operating costs.

Byron Shire Council currently has a fast charging station at the Byron Bay Library which renews a car a battery in roughly 30 minutes.

"If more of these stations are installed along popular routes and tourist spots people can travel confidently knowing they will be able to get to their destination," Cr Richardson said.

"It will also be an incentive for more local people to invest in electric cars and that would be a great thing for our environment."

Councils in the Northern Rivers are incorporating electric vehicles into their fleets and the Power Up strategy will allow informed work to start on building the charging infrastructure needed to make a true transition to more sustainable transport options.

Cr Richardson said people across the region rely heavily on owner-occupied car travel and it was exciting to be able to offer more sustainable options for residents.

The Power Up strategy will be launched on the November 28 at 11:30am at the Byron Bay Library.