'Exciting' projects in council’s long term $412 million plan

Roads in Kyogle LGA are the focus for the council’s long term financial planning. Photo: KIT WISE

WHEN we can all travel freely again, there is good news for Kyogle road users.

Kyogle Council's ambitious capital works program with $120.6 million earmarked for roads was announced in the $412 million Long Term Financial Plan.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said residents have experienced a tough 12 months with fires, drought, flood and now COVID-19.

"There are some exciting projects that will futureproof our LGA," Ms Mulholland said.

"We have a $9 million plan for sewerage schemes in Tabulam, Mallanganee and Wiangaree and a $2.6 million plan for Tabulam's water supply.

"Over the next four years a $2 million initial sealing program will reduce the cost of maintaining sections of unsealed road and we have allocated recurrent annual funding of $500,000 from 2029/30."

An additional $4 million over 10 years was slated for community infrastructure, parks and gardens to help deliver the Visions of Village Life plans, site-specific Master Plans, and Climate Change Initiatives, Ms Mulholland said.

General manager Graham Kennett said the plan would secure the long term future of the council's infrastructure renewal and maintenance program, deliver against our renewable energy targets and continue to improve on community and cultural services.

Highlights

• $120.6 million for roads and bridges over 10 years

• $5 million for a new indoor sports complex with gym, pools and basketball court

• $3 million for the Kyogle Main Street Beautification project

• An additional $2.25 million over 10 years for floodplain risk management plans

• $520,000 over four years for footpath renewals

• $1.6 million over 10 years for swimming pools across the LGA

• $800,000 for further improvements to the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall

• $700,000 over 10 years to support childcare services

Kyogle Council

• $828,000 over 10 years for library services

• Around $1 million over 10 years for community donations and financial assistance including more than $110,000 for the three Australia Day Committees.

• $140,000 to allow for change over to LED Street lights

Have your say

Copies of the draft Long Term Financial Plan, including the 2020/2021 budget, are on public display and available for comment from Kyogle Council at 1 Stratheden Street, Kyogle, on Council's website www.kyogle.nsw.gov.au or at Wadeville store, Woodenbong Post Office, Tabulam Post Office, Cawongla store, Mallanganee Post Office, Old Bonalbo Post Office, Kyogle Council Administration Centre, Wiangaree Post Office, and Bonalbo Post Office.

• Submissions should be made in writing by 4pm on May 15 to: The General Manager, 1 Stratheden Street, Kyogle or to council@kyogle.nsw.gov.au.