Councils join forces to replace old timber bridge

PARTNERSHIP: Tenterfield Shire Council has co-funded the replacement of a bridge on Hooton's Road along with Kyogle Council.

PARTNERSHIP: Tenterfield Shire Council has co-funded the replacement of a bridge on Hooton's Road along with Kyogle Council.

RESIDENTS and business owners along Hooton's Road will benefit after Tenterfield Shire Council and Kyogle Council have co-funded the replacement of an old bridge along the road.

At the July ordinary meeting, Tenterfield Shire councillors voted to approve a proposal to pay $550,000 to Kyogle Council in order to replace a "mutually-beneficial” bridge.

Cr Donald Forbes moved a motion to approve the payment to replace an aged timber bridge over the Clarence River on Hooton's Road, which was seconded by Cr Michael Petrie.

Earlier this year Kyogle Council applied for a Bridges Renewal Program grant to upgrade the timber bridge to concrete at a cost of $1.8 million.

A grant for $700,000 was allocated to Kyogle Council before the council proposed for Tenterfield Shire Council and Kyogle Council share the remaining cost of $1.1 million.

A Tenterfield Shire Council spokesman said the the bridge offers strategic economic importance to both Tenterfield and Kyogle.

The bridge is used extensively by the blueberry farm in the area, crossing between Tenterfield and Kyogle Councils.

Tenterfield Shire Council approved the payment on a number of conditions, including the design is satisfactory to council and that any costs over budget are the responsibility of Kyogle Council.