Councils in the dark over recycling scheme refunds

The closest "return and earn" vending machine to the Northern Rivers will be this one, at Woolgoolga near Coffs Harbour.

The closest "return and earn" vending machine to the Northern Rivers will be this one, at Woolgoolga near Coffs Harbour.

UNDER the New South Wales Government's new container deposit scheme Northern Rivers consumers are already paying 20 cents more per drink - up to $5 more per carton of beer or soft drink - but have nowhere to deliver their rubbish for a refund.

With eight days to go, collection points and reverse vending machines have yet to be implemented in the region.

So where and when can residents get refunded for their recycling efforts?

Here's what our councils said:

Lismore City Council

Commercial Services Business Manager Kevin Trustum said Lismore Council were "currently working with the network operator, Cleanaway/Tomra, to discuss logistics such as locations, maintenance of the facilities and other issues.”

"As soon as Council has the specific logistics in place, we will be informing the community of where and how people can use the Container Deposit Scheme.”

Richmond Valley Council

There has been no collection points confirmed for the Richmond Valley, council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said.

"We are certainly concerned about the readiness of the infrastructure that's required to support the scheme,” Mr Macdonald said.

"We're dealing with the company that's looking to roll that out but at this stage we haven't been confirmed for a reverse vending machine.”

He said another concern was the vouchers issued to spend at specific retailers will have an impact on other smaller retailers.

"The way the systems seems to be setting up tends to favour some of the bigger enterprises.”

"We are getting feedback that it's not ready, the infrastructure isn't there and the way it's being set up it could impact on some of the small businesses that our towns rely on.”

"It's only one week away and we are already paying more for product...it's also about reducing litter but if the vending machines aren't there it's not going to change any outcomes as far as litter goes.”

Byron Shire Council

Council hasn't been advised of any sites for the infrastructure.

Ballina Shire Council

Council hasn't been advised of any sites for the infrastructure but Ballina Fair could be a potential location for a reverse vending machine in the future.