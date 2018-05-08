Council's hefty May meeting

HEFTY AGENDA: Lismore City Council's May meeting looks to go beyond rates, roads and rubbish on Tuesday night.

HEFTY AGENDA: Lismore City Council's May meeting looks to go beyond rates, roads and rubbish on Tuesday night. Alina Rylko

TONIGHT'S ordinary meeting for Lismore City Council will be the penultimate for outgoing general manager Gary Murphy.

The agenda contains a number of items above and beyond the roads, rates and rubbish topics so beloved by ratepayers.

The May meeting looks like another hefty evening in the trenches for councillors and the public who choose to attend in person or via weblink.

Councillor Adam Guise announced he will raise the motion of intention to move three motions relating to energy and waste.

Councillor Nnacy Casson has said she will look for an outcome for affordable rent for senior citizens in line with what was previously charged at the Laurie Allan Centre.

Previously seniors have paid $2000 per annum for rent in this location and this has risen to $9100 this year.

Councillors will also discuss altering order of business (consideration of altering the order of business to debate matters raised during Public Access).

Other issues to be discussed include:

Draft Voluntary Planning Agreements - North Lismore Plateau (Winten)

Marist Brothers (Lismore Old Boys Rugby League Football Club Incorporated)

March 2018 Quarterly Budget Review Statement

Albert Park Procurement

DA17/422 Proposed Subdivision at 198 Gungas Road, Nimbin

Adoption of Nimbin Parking Strategy

Retail Electricity and Associated Services - Expressions of Interest (Tender 2017/13)

Committee Recommendations

Traffic Advisory Committee Minutes - Meeting of 18 April 2018

You can read all about the council action in the Northern Star online on Wednesday.