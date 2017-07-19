Councils boosted by rail trail decision

RICHMOND Valley and Lismore councils are both getting pumped up about their own chances of receiving rail trial funding after Tweed got the green light on Monday.

Richmond Valley and Lismore have submitted an expression of interest to the State Government to put in a rail trail between the two regions.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said he believed rail trials would be a great addition to the Northern Rivers.

"We have a great proposal, we know that the rail trail we have between Casino and Booyong is a fascinating one that people are going to love," he said.

Richmond Valley Council's General Manager, Angela Jones, said now Tweed had received funding she hoped the joint EOI would receive similar feedback and funding in the near future.

"It certainly shows a commitment from the government for the rail trail and gives the project some legs and hopefully we will be able to realise its full potential," Ms Jones said.

Kyogle and Ballina Shire Council also have expressed their support for the Tweed development as they believe it will boost tourism across the Northern Rivers.

Kyogle Council General Manager, Graham Kennett, said the council had always been supportive of the concept of the rail trail.

"It will attract visitors into the area that may have not otherwise come and more importantly attract them further inland," Mr Kennett said.

"We would expect there would be a bit of a trickle on affect to the Kyogle area with those visitors moving a little bit further inland to have a bit more of a look around in our beautiful rainforest and around our villages."

Ballina Shire Council's Team Leader Visitor Services, Alicia Wallace, said she was hopeful this would be of great benefit to Ballina and especially for the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

"We see it has a catalyst for future business development and also increasing the visitors length of stay in our destination," she said.

Byron Shire Council was contacted but were unavailable for comment.