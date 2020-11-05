Council’s bid to take over favourite riverside park

Meldrum Park in Ballina overlooks North Creek and features a basket swing and supernova spinner, sheltered picnic facilities, barbecues and public toilets.

BALLINA Shire Council has requested NSW Crown Land to become manager of a popular riverside park.

A local park overlooking North Creek, Meldrum Park features a basket swing and a supernova spinner, sheltered picnic facilities, barbecue and public toilets.

Currently, Crown Reserve 49211, also known as Meldrum Park, is devolved to council under

section 48 of the Local Government Act 1993 (LG Act). This means that council can only maintain a devolved reserve.

At its October meeting, the council resolved to request appointment as Crown Land Manager over the park.

Councillors also endorsed the classification of Meldrum Park as community land, with a categorisation of park to be applied when council is appointed as Crown Land Manager.

“This is a well utilised recreational area that would benefit from greater flexibility in land management arising from Council being the Crown Land Manager,” council staff stated in a report to councillors.

“The park would also benefit from infrastructure improvements that would be easier to achieve where Council is Crown Land Manager.”

The triangle-shaped area covered 3200.87 sqm, with council already undertaking regular mowing, playground safety inspections and repairs, toilet and barbecue cleaning and landscaping.

If the council is not appointed Crown Land Manager and it wishes to regulate land use, maintain or further embellish the park, it may be required to enter into a lease agreement with the Department.

Charges for the lease would likely apply at market rates.