Councillors fear they can no longer accept so much as a cup of coffee off developers. File picture
Politics

‘Ridiculous’: Councils slam donor rules

by Jack McKay
31st Oct 2018 2:02 PM
THE state's councils have launched an attack on the Palaszczuk Government's definition of "prohibited donor" amid concerns that mayors and councillors can't even accept a cup of coffee from a property developer.

The Local Government Association of Queensland has called on the government to amend the new developer donation ban laws in a bid to fix the "ridiculous situation".

Councils gathered at the LGAQ's annual conference passed a motion that slammed the laws as unworkable and unfair.

"Currently, it is absurd that you cannot receive a coffee or meal from a prohibited donor including at functions, and that the same application is not made to ministers at the same events," the motion said.

"Moreover, there is inconsistent advice being provided to councils about its application by the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs, the Electoral Commission Queensland, the Crime and Corruption Commission and the Integrity Commissioner."

The LGAQ says they have been advocating for changes to the laws for the past three months.

They have called for a "practical and sensible" amendments to the laws so that it can provide greater clarity on what constitutes a gift.

The LGAQ also wants the laws to be equally applied to members of State Parliament.

