Council's Airspace Policy still up in the air

AMENDMENTS to the Byron Shire Council's Airspace Policy have been deferred until additional consultation has been undertaken with businesses to ensure it is appropriately targeted and affordable.

Mayor Simon Richardson said the updated policy is proposed to extend its application to new commercial buildings within the Shire.

"There are not many properties that the policy would impact as the majority of buildings with balconies are not hosting commercial businesses within that space," Cr Richardson said.

"For example, it would not apply to the CWA building in Bangalow as no commercial business occurs on the upstairs balcony."

Cr Richardson also reaffirmed that it's not a 'new' idea to charge for the use of public airspace and the proposed changes are in line with other councils in NSW.

The policy was first adopted back in 2010 and was created to formalise airspace leases from the 1990s.

The Airspace Policy allows council to charge when the structure is enabling profit from the use of the public space.

"Council reiterates that the policy only applies to commercial use of balconies built over public footpaths or roadways and those balconies that are not used in this way will not be captured," Cr Richardson said.

"Balconies and awnings help provide valuable shade and can improve streetscape aesthetics and Council in no way wants to compromise this."