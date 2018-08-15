Council's $3.5m decision on Yamba intersection

The roundabout option picked by the Corporate Governance and Works.

THE YAMBA community will have to wait for confirmation on the approval of a $3.5 million roundabout at the intersection of Treelands Dr and Yamba Rd.

The Clarence Valley Council Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting voted three to two for a single lane concrete pavement roundabout over traffic lights.

Cr Karen Toms put forward the recommendation to approve the round about over the traffic lights.

"Some people might be shocked that I've gone for the roundabout, but it's what the community wants," she said.

"I think we need to look for the future and further out for what we want as a community."

Planit Engineering, who conducted an assessment of the intersection and access options for the upgrade of the intersection to meet predicted traffic flows over a 30 year period.

The study found that the round about option would see the intersection fail between 2028-38, which is a similar time frame to the traffic lights, but would cost significantly more than the traffic light, which is costed at $501,000.

Cr Arthur Lysaught said he felt council should be prudent with money and pick the project with good projections and better costings.

"When you can cover this project for $501,000 compared to $3.5million, we need to act with due diligence when spending that kind of money," he said.

The cost of the roundabout is boosted by the need for acquisitions of land, utility relocation and constructing the roundabout under traffic.

Council papers report that there will be significant community disruption during the construction process. If the roundabout is to be two lanes, further land acquisitions will need to be made.

The upgrade to the intersection comes with councils consideration of a service station on the corner of Treelands Dr and Yamba Rd, which could require an upgrade to the intersection.

Cr Toms debated that this was a decision that needed to be made and they needed to upgrade the entry into Yamba before it was too late.

"We don't want to be like Byron Bay. I'm supporting a roundabout, I hope we are successful... we will be steps ahead of a town like Byron," she said.

Cr Andrew Baker asked if it was better to wait to make a decision so councillors could receive a full report on the status of the Yamba motorway.

However council officers and general manager Ashley Lindsay said they still needed to address the issue of Yamba Rd.

The full council meeting will make a final decision on Tuesday next week.

Council is also waiting for the response on a grand application for a number of roundabouts on Yamba Rd.