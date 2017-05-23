Councillors to decide on new skate park design, location

COUNCILLOR'S are gearing up to dive into a diverse agenda relevant to our youngest residents right through to those with disabilities.

Here's a breakdown of key items to be discussed at this month's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

Alstonville Wollongbar skate park

SKATE park enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on Ballina Shire councillors as they decide on a design and location for the upcoming Alstonville Wollongbar Skate Park.

The council has narrowed down two options for the park's location: The Wollongbar Sports Fields or a block of land on the corner of Plateau Dr and Rifle Range Rd.

Councillors must also weigh the pros and cons of the two draft skate park designs put forward by council staff.

Design Option A has the advantage of a mini ramp but it would come at the cost of less space for other elements of the park.

A more progressive plan is canvassed in Design Option B by providing more advanced features for dare devils to perform tricks and more room for spectators.

The downside is there is no bowl or mini ramp.

Ballina has its own skate park now the council wants the youth of Alstonville and Wollongbar to have a park of their own to enjoy. Cathy Adams

Disability Inclusion Action Plan

CREATING more liveable communities for all locals is central to a State Government initiative to support those with disabilities.

At Thursday's council meeting, councillors will seek to endorse the draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan for Ballina Shire for public exhibition.

The plan includes consists of numerous strategies to improve access to employment and services for people with disabilities.

All councils are to implement their Disability Inclusion Action Plans by July 1.

Healthy Waterways a priority

RESEARCH into the heath of Ballina Shire's waterways will be tabled for councillors to assess and prioritise key projects to be fast-tracked under the Healthy Waterways program.

Councillors will evaluate the progress of six reviews and studies into some of the Shire's estuaries, rivers and creeks, including the North Creek and Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Programs.

The council has allocated $307, 600 to the Healthy Waterways program.

The approved IPART rate rises will provide Healthy Waterways a welcome funding boost to continue work on each project.

WEEDING THE LAKE: Lennox Landcarers (from left) Malcolm Milner, Shaun Eastment and Kelly Saunderson with a pile of water hyacinth removed from Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head. Graham Broadhead

Flood-proofing rural areas

PRACTICAL measures to mitigate against flood damage in rural pockets of Ballina Shire will be explored within the council chambers.

Stemming from a notice of motion last year by Cr Ben Smith, the council will reassess its floodplain risk management as well as its planning and development controls to evaluate alternatives to creating mounds that navigate water flow.

Housing design such as Queenslanders were suggested in the notice of motion moved at the meeting as an option for flood mitigation.

The council resolved at its December 15 meeting to "receive a report on options to enable alternative flood mitigation measures (e.g. stilts) for dwellings in rural areas."

The report will also detail "how development of the Ballina Floodplain Risk Management Plan promulgated the current approach that led to the development controls in the Ballina Development Control Plan".