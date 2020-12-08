Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
COUNCIL MEETING: Lismore Council debated the issues at its June 12 meeting.
COUNCIL MEETING: Lismore Council debated the issues at its June 12 meeting.
News

Councillors split over GM’s performance review

Adam Daunt
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LISMORE City Council came down to the wire over General Manager Shelley Oldham’s performance review.

In the confidential part of the November 25 council meeting, the general manager’s annual performance review was discussed under item 16.6.

The details of the vote by councillors were published in the council agenda for their meeting on Tuesday, December 8, available on council’s website.

Councillors Bird, Cook, Ekins, Marks and Smith voted in favour of the motion, however, councillor Casson, Guise, Lloyd and Moorhouse voted against the motion.

It was resolved by the vote that council “receive the Mayoral Minute on behalf of the General Manager’s Performance Review Committee and adopts the recommendations contained within the report.”

General manager for Lismore City Council, Shelley Oldham, with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith.
General manager for Lismore City Council, Shelley Oldham, with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith.

Ms Oldham was a nominee in this year’s NSW Government Minister’s Awards for Women in Local Government.

Ms Oldham was appointed to the council in 2018 after working previously as director of strategy at the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance and senior vice president and head of public sector at Capgemini.

lismore lismore city council lismore council northern rivers community news northernriverscouncil northern rivers council news shelley oldham
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        Premium Content SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        News Researchers from Southern Cross University are edging towards a breakthrough that will help keep surfers and swimmers safe. ***SEE THE AMAZING VIDEO***

        PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        Premium Content PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        News IT'S one of the most famous pieces of public infrastructure.

        7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        Premium Content 7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        News School holidays are fast approaching, and while kids are cheering, parents are...

        Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        Premium Content Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        News The incident involved a police motorcyclist and riders yesterday.