Councillors split over GM’s performance review

COUNCIL MEETING: Lismore Council debated the issues at its June 12 meeting.

LISMORE City Council came down to the wire over General Manager Shelley Oldham’s performance review.

In the confidential part of the November 25 council meeting, the general manager’s annual performance review was discussed under item 16.6.

The details of the vote by councillors were published in the council agenda for their meeting on Tuesday, December 8, available on council’s website.

Councillors Bird, Cook, Ekins, Marks and Smith voted in favour of the motion, however, councillor Casson, Guise, Lloyd and Moorhouse voted against the motion.

It was resolved by the vote that council “receive the Mayoral Minute on behalf of the General Manager’s Performance Review Committee and adopts the recommendations contained within the report.”

Ms Oldham was a nominee in this year’s NSW Government Minister’s Awards for Women in Local Government.

Ms Oldham was appointed to the council in 2018 after working previously as director of strategy at the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance and senior vice president and head of public sector at Capgemini.