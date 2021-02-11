Councillors open up about ‘trauma’ from unproven allegations

Lismore Councillor Nancy Casson’s motion regarding bullying claims from last year provided a moment of council unity.

Lismore City Council took one step on the long path to unification after they unanimously voted to pass councillor Nancy Casson motion on Tuesday.

Cr Casson's motion, which was amended for clarity, sought that "executive staff and councillors be made aware that there are no substantiated claims of bullying against councillors Casson, (Eddie) Lloyd and (Adam) Guise."

The motion also wanted staff and council made aware that the controlled access protocols placed against the three councillors have been removed.

In moving the motion, Cr Casson said it was important that the three councillors have their names and reputations "cleared" after the investigation into the claims found no wrongdoing.

In one of the most moving moments of an eventful council meeting, Cr Lloyd described how the investigation into the allegations left her feeling "humiliated' and "embarrassed."

Lloyd explained how the investigation had made it "difficult" for her to attend council meetings due to the impact it had on her, as well as her family life.

Prior to the vote, Cr Casson thanked Cr Lloyd and Cr Guise for their support during the "trauma" she experienced due to the investigation.

She also thenked them for supporting her when she "couldn't cope" during a troubling period.

The councillors voted unanimously to pass Cr Casson's motion.