Councillors off the couch in the Samson Challenge

Lismore deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista does push-ups while Cr Eddie Lloyd steadies the 130kg truck tyre ahead of the 2017 Sampson Challenge on March 4.

DOING push-ups, flipping truck tyres and intense kettle-weight sessions at the gym aren't usually in a job description for city councillors.

But when Lismore's mayor Isaac Smith, deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista and councillors Eddie Lloyd and Elly Bird decided to form a team for the 2017 Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge, regular workouts joined their busy schedules.

They are participating in the Samson Challenge which raises funds for Our Kids to purchase paediatric equipment for Lismore Base Hospital, on Saturday, March 4.

Cr Lloyd said she anticipates the team will have a great deal of fun while supporting an important cause.

Funds raised from previous Samson Challenges have purchased a wireless CTG machine and a resuscitation unit for the Special Care Nursery.

"We are leading by example and getting off the couch to support a great cause," she said.

Cr Battista said the four-person team event will be tough but fun.

"Each team will complete nine gruelling challenges, including strength activities such as the 130kg truck tyre flip and burpee challenge, plus running, swimming and an outdoor obstacle course," he said.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista, said the event is wonderful for those who are into fitness and like a challenge.

"This event is a way to put your body to the test and at the same time help support local children at Lismore Base Hospital," she said.

The event commences at Hepburn Park with a run which takes competitors to the Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre for the swimming leg, before heading back to the oval for the last two fitness legs.