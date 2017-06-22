Councillors to debate 4WD access at Ballina beach

OPEN THE GATE: Northern Beaches Users Club president, Denis Magnay, and other 4WD owners want council to open the track at Angels Beach.

TODAY councillors will converge for a Ballina Shire Council meeting.

Here are three big ticket items councillors will be debating in the chambers.

Marina Master Plan

It's been 18 months of progress on a Master Plan for the Trawler Harbour in West Ballina and it is hoped that in this week's council meeting a decision will be made to adopt the latest draft in order to move forward with the planning process.

Matthew Wood, the Acting Group Manager of the Strategic and Community Facilities Group said Council has taken on board all the communities shared concerns to create a new draft for the Master Plan.

"Council has prepared both an adjustment to the original draft plan that was exhibited and also prepared an alternative design that tries to respond particularly to the alternative harbour arrangements," Mr Wood said.

Mr Woods summarised the main concerns for the exhibited plan to be:

Building heights

Car parks and maintenance of the existing boat ramp along Fishery Creek.

Space for dry storage of boats

Identification of key open spaces on the foreshore

And recognition of the existing Trawler Fleet in the harbour.

"Going forward the aim is to have a platform set, so that the next tasks around designing a Marina can be undertaken by the various parties involved," Mr Wood said.

"We need to move to things like detailed Marina design, there needs to be more analysis done on the geo-technical conditions and there needs to be changes to the planning scheme to make sure the scale of the Marina can be accommodated."

4WD access on Angels Beach

Councillor Phillip Meehan has moved a motion for Council to take no further action in respect to the provision of a new 4WD access on Angels Beach.

"The problem I see with this proposition is that even to investigate whether we can allow vehicles to cross the dunal system at Angel's Beach is going to cost council up to $50,000," Cr Meehan said.

On top of the initial consultancy fees, Cr Meehan predicts the cost of actually building a new track onto the beach could be anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000.

"(This cost is) for a very small number of people, perhaps five or six, who say that want to use their 4WD to drive onto the beach."

"I don't believe it is unreasonable to ask people to walk 50 meters onto the beach."

"The purpose of my notice of motion, to really be blunt, is just to try and cut this off at the legs, for two reasons," Cr Meehan said.

"One is the cost to the community for a very small number of people who can still access the beach, by foot or the other vehicle access at Sharpes Beach, and also to recognise the importance of the Aboriginal heritage in the area." Wollongbar Skate Park

A notice of motion has been submitted by Councillors Johnson, Meehan and Smith to rescind the Wollongbar Skate Park to its original proposed site.

Councillor Meehan said it is his position that the Wollongbar Sports Centre is a highly inaccessible area for young people to travel to.

"We are going to try to see if we can have the site moved back to the Plateau Drive site, which is a much safer and much more accessible area for young people and families," Cr Meehan said.

"There have been a small number of complaints about the Plateau Drive site, however "at this stage the fact is a majority of councillors listened to the complaints and haven't paid enough attention to the community consultation which occurred back in 2015 where we had over 300 respondents to a variety of consultations."

According to the councillor the result of these community consultations was about a 75% support for the Skate Park to be sited at the Plateau Drive site.

"That's what I am hoping my fellow councillors will look at and become more aware of and pay attention to at tomorrows meeting, that a large majority support the Plateau Drive site and its a minority of people who don't," Cr Meehan said.