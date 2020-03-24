Councillor wants 4WD permit system to combat beach hoons

PERMIT SYSTEM: Ballina councillor Eoin Johnston is calling for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patches beaches.

BALLINA’S deputy mayor, Cr Eoin Johnston, wants to see a permit system introduced for four-wheel-drives on South Ballina and Patches beaches to combat beach hoons.

He will at Thursday’s Ballina Shire Council meeting asks that council staff meet with National Parks and Wildlife and Richmond Valley Council, which are the land authorities for sections of the stretch of beach, so all agencies can “work together to implement a permit system”.

Over the years, there have been many complaints about the behaviour of four-wheel-drivers on the long stretch of beach, which is popular for fishing but also home to the endangered pied oystercatcher.

“Residents of South Ballina, Patches Beach and Wardell have repeatedly expressed concern and frustration at the increased number of four-wheel-drive owners using the area with scant regard for preserving what was once a pristine beach and its surrounds,” Cr Johnston wrote in his notice of motion.

“Their concerns regard a threat to pedestrians, destruction of dunes, disregard for flora, fauna and bird life, reckless and dangerous driving and an obvious neglect in removing rubbish from meeting and camping places.

“(Also) there are no toilet facilities on the beach.

“The authorities are bound by various strands of legislation and are reluctant to act alone or to take sole responsibility of this issue.

“The intent of this (notice of motion) is to provide a united and effective response to address this escalating problem.”

He is calling for council to convene the meeting to discuss a permit system similar to one that is used by Ballina Shire Council for Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head, with the revenue to be used to fund rangers.