Lismore councillor Greg Bennett has announced he will run as a candidate in this year's state election.
Councillor to contest state seat as long-term MP retires

Liana Turner
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
A LISMORE City councillor has confirmed he will run as a state candidate in March.

Councillor Greg Bennett previously announced he was considering the move, but has now confirmed he will run for the seat of Lismore as an independent.

Cr Bennett acknowledged the geographically vast electorate of Lismore, which spans as far afield as Tenterfield and Murwillumbah, would be affected by diverse issues.

But he said "traditional values” would underpin his brand as a candidate.

After more than six years as a councillor, he said he felt "the time was right”.

"My main concern is the direction that Australia is heading in at all levels of government,” he said.

"I stand for traditional and family values and that's something that I've held pretty dear.

"I fear those values are being eroded.”

Cr Bennett said a "common sense” approach to fiscal responsibility was also a passion point for him.

He's also keen to see a fresh look at rail services on the Northern Rivers.

"I've always supported a return of rail,” he said.

"I think it needs to be looked at again.

"I'd like to see Lismore getting essentially a freight rail back.”

Cr Bennett said he believed much of the electorate could benefit from this.

While the Lismore seat has been held by retiring Nationals MP Thomas George for two decades, Cr Bennett was hopeful an independent candidate might now have a shot.

"I think this is going to be a very tight election,” he said.

"I think people want a different choice and I'm going to offer a different choice.

"A long serving member like Thomas George will always have a large personal following.

"I'm hopeful (voters) will look at the candidates themselves.

"I have a track record of standing up for what I believe in.”

Cr Bennett will go up against Nationals candidate Austin Curtin and Labor's Janelle Saffin when NSW goes to the polls.

The election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 23.

