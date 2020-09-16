Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron councillor Michael Lyon.
Byron councillor Michael Lyon.
Politics

Councillor quits the Greens, but will still contest 2021 election

Liana Boss
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BYRON Shire Councillor Michael Lyon has announced hs is parting ways with the Greens.

Cr Lyon missed out on a spot on the Byron Greens’ ticket when the party’s candidates for the 2021 council election were decided earlier this year.

He has today confirmed he is leaving the party, but will contest the election as an independent.

“I’m definitely running at the next election,” he said.

He said it was “difficult” to see his time with the Greens come to an end.

<< Mayor to step down to focus on being ‘great dad’ >>

<< Greens select candidates for the next council election >>

<< How ‘peculiar’ quirk influenced Greens’ preselection >>

In 2019, he was the party’s candidate for the federal seat of Richmond, long held by Labor’s Justine Elliot.

“I gave up a good job as general manager of Santos in order to run a very strong federal campaign,” he said.

“I’ve committed myself to public service.

“I’ve got a lot left to give.

Cr Lyon said his approach to council matters as an independent wouldn’t differ greatly from his time with the Greens.

He said he would still be “part of the wider Greens effort”.

“That’s where my heart is,” he said.

byron greens byron shire council northern rivers politics
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why huge whale carcass will be taken to Lismore tip

        Premium Content Why huge whale carcass will be taken to Lismore tip

        News AN OPERATION to remove the sperm whale off a Ballina beach is going into its third day.

        ’MASSIVE JOB’: Huge changes at SCU over next 3 years

        Premium Content ’MASSIVE JOB’: Huge changes at SCU over next 3 years

        News With more jobs on the line, the next stage is critical

        Man arrested for cafe break-in while in COVID quarantine

        Premium Content Man arrested for cafe break-in while in COVID quarantine

        Crime 40-year-old had returned from Malaysia when police executed warrant

        Unlawful killing of cow under investigation

        Premium Content Unlawful killing of cow under investigation

        News WARNING, graphic content: Police are investigating after a cow was butchered on the...