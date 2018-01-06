Councillor goes on adenaline-filled adventure on TV

WEEKEND AWAY: Lismore councillor Neil Marks, with wife Deborah (right), and sons (from left) Joseph, Addison, and Jackson.

LISMORE councillor Neil Marks and his family will make a special television appearance on Network Ten's Offroad Adventure Show tomorrow.

The adrenaline-filled segment will see the family of six partake in a smorgasbord of extreme activities in Cairns, including canyoning and and mountain biking.

The inspiration for the 10-minute segment was to give an opportunity to a family who have dealt first-hand with cancer.

Mr Marks was diagnosed with prostate cancer in July 2015.

He then made the courageous decision to remove his prostate in an operation in December of that year.

While a complication saw him undertake a second operation shortly after the first one, things have since improved.

"I am cancer free this far down the track... they're fairly confident they've got everything,” he said.

Mr Marks said he was looking forward to watching the segment because some delicate questions were posed to his family about their experience with his cancer journey.

He described the weekend away as a "completely out of the box” experience and a " great treat”.

YEEAARGH: Lismore councillor Neil Marks leaps from a waterfall near Cairns with youngest son Addison, 9. Contributed

"For the whole family to go away all at once never happens, I think the last time we did that was for my mum's 90th (birthday) a few years ago,” he said.

His wife Deborah said the experience definitely put her "out of my comfort zone”.

"I'm not an adventurous person so a lot of things I said 'you're joking' but I went ahead and did them.”

"From my point of view it was great to see Neil embracing life - there was a 10m cliff which his older sons wouldn't even jump off, but he jumped.”

"The whole thing was about when you're thrown things unexpectedly, you try and learn to embrace any opportunities that come along.”

The Marks family are the third family from the Lismore area to be featured on the segment since the show first premiered.

The show is broadcast at noon tomorrow, Sunday January 7, on Network Ten.