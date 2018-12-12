Councillor considering standing for independent seat

INDEPENDENT: Lismore councillor Greg Bennett confirmed he has been approached to stand as an independent for the seat of Lismore in the 2019 NSW election and is considering the move.

A LISMORE councillor who said his core principles are "traditional values and common sense” is considering standing an independent candidate at the next state election.

On Wednesday afternoon Cr Greg Bennett confirmed he was considering throwing his hat into the ring for the seat of Lismore in the New South Wales election in March 2019.

The 53-year-old farmer said he is seriously considering making the leap from local the state politics.

"I've been asked to stand by some prominent ex-members of the National Party,” he said.

"But I have not yet made up my mind, it depends of the community support I receive.”

Cr Bennett said if he decided to go ahead as an independent candidate, he would continue to uphold the stand he has made at Council.

"My core principals which I do in council meetings all the time are for traditional values and common sense,” he said.

"But I know it won't be easy, the main political parties are very powerful.”

Cr Bennett said he won't announce his decision until the new year.

"I don't think people will worry about the election until after Christmas,” he said.

The seat is currently held by Nationals member Thomas George MP who is retiring at the next election and has anointed Austin Curtain as his successor.

In June high profile public interest lawyer Sue Higginson was announced as the NSW Greens candidate for the seat of Lismore, while former veteran Labor politician Janelle Saffin also has her eye on the main prize.

The seat of Lismore covers the entirety of Lismore, Kyogle and Tenterfield council areas, and western parts of the Tweed council area including Murwillumbah and Kyogle and out to Mingoola.