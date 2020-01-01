Councillor calls out $8K parking swoop ‘stupidity’

Councillor John Connolly says 13 people being stung with $667 parking fines at a park was "ridiculous".

Sunshine Coast Council confirmed on Monday that a parking inspector had issued $8671 in infringement notices in one fell swoop at a Cotton Tree park on Saturday.

Councillor John Connolly said the incident was "ridiculous".

"It's on the top of my agenda on Monday to get a full understanding of how this happened," Cr Connolly said.

"Even if I have to call it up to council myself, I will.

"It's stupidity."

The park in question is set to come under Cr Connolly's current division when boundary changes are implemented after the election.

"But even if this happened in Palmwoods I would still think it's ridiculous," he said.

Brisbane father Lyndon Arnold was among the 13 parkers to receive a fine after he drove around Cotton Tree several times and couldn't find a park.

He said he was "shocked" at how high the fine was and believed it would deter visitors to the region.

Cr Connolly agreed.

"People understand there are laws if you overstay your welcome in a three-hour park et cetera but of course this is unreasonably officialisation," Cr Connolly said.

"These people should be reimbursed."

Maroochydore Chamber of Commerce president Brendan Bathersby didn't think the $667 infringement notices would be a deterrent to visitors.

But he said there was a lack of parking spaces in the Maroochydore area.

"For that carpark between the State Government building and the courthouse to be only one level is nuts," Mr Bathersby said.

"Parking needs to be addressed, however, parking is clearly signed and I've copped a fine before down at Mooloolaba for doing the wrong thing - that's what you get."

Division 8 councillor Jason O'Pray was approached for comment but did not return the Daily's calls.

A council spokesman said anyone who received a parking fine could apply to council for a review.