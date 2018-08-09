Councillor changes his mind on shark nets

Sea Shepherd found an endangered female loggerhead turtle in the shark nets off Ballina.

A BALLINA Shire councillor who previously supported shark nets will move to support all other options for the Ballina coast.

Cr Phillip Meehan has lodged a Notice of Motion calling for the council to support continuation of the NSW Shark Management Strategy, but not of the Shark Meshing Program.

Cr Meehan had previously been a vocal supporter of shark nets on the Ballina coast.

In motion, he has called for the ongoing use of Smart drumlines, shark tagging, shark listening stations, sonar technology, the Shark Smart app and aerial surveillance.

He has also called for the program to see continued work with Surf Life Saving NSW and local councils, work on emerging technologies and community education.

"Since the implementation of this strategy in late 2016 there have been no shark attacks or shark interactions in these waters, where humans have been harmed," Cr Meehan said.

"The NSW Government through the Department of Primary Industries must be thanked for its commitment to ocean user safety through the current Shark Management Strategy on the NSW North Coast."

He said the use of a "range of initiatives" had been vital in improving safety along the coast.

"The bulk of the program should be continued; to maintain ocean safety for surfers and swimmers, to maintain community confidence in ocean use and support economic activity in this coastal tourism area," he said.

He said the SMART drumlines were "far more effective in capturing target shark species than the shark nets".

The drumlines have also had a minimal impact on non-target species, he said.

"The drumlines have had significantly less by-catch than the nets," he said.

"Local residents, through the community survey, have given majority support to the use of the SMART drumlines.

"A minority of local residents are now in favour of shark net use. For these reasons the use of shark nets should be discontinued at this time."

He said it was not known what role the shark nets had played in maintaining ocean safety over the past two summers.

"In light of these unknowns, an increased number of SMART drumlines should be considered off Ballina Shire beaches to compensate for the removal of the shark nets," he said.

"This will support ocean user safety and will boost or at least maintain public confidence in the Shark Management Strategy."

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair last week visited Ballina to discuss results from a community feedback survey into the second shark meshing trial.

This survey found 56 per cent of Ballina Shire residents and 66 per cent in the Evans Head region opposed the use of shark nets.

Cr Meehan's motion will go to a vote at the council's meeting on August 23.