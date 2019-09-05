Councillor backs recycling machine for Ballina

GOING, GOING, GONE: The Return and Earn reverse-vending machine at Ballina Fair will be removed on September 10, with the operators in discussions with Ballina Shire Council to relocate the machine at the Ballina Waste Management Centre.

BALLINA councillor Phil Meehan wants to ensure a Return and Earn reverse vending machine remains in Ballina.

The machine at Ballina Fair will be removed on Tuesday, September 10, following complaints to council by neighbours about noise and the nearest machine is in Goonellabah.

The Environment Protection Authority, which runs the recycling program on behalf of the State Government, announced it was in talks with Ballina Shire Council to put the machine at the council's waste management facility.

Cr Meehan will move at the September 26 meeting that council "work with the EPA and (machine operators) Tomra Cleanaway to ensure the installation of a new Return and Earn reverse vending machine at Ballina as soon as possible.”

He said the removal of the machine was "unacceptable”.

"With consumers paying higher prices for goods that are included in the scheme, it is a direct responsibility of government to ensure that a large population centre such as Ballina has a return machine is available,” he said.

He said the placement of a machine at the council's waste centre would be a "good outcome in terms of no noise impact on residents,” but he acknowledged the distance was a "little further to drive”.