Council works to reopen flood damaged roads

A TEMPORARY access to Boatharbour Road is being built for residents and bus services until permanent reconstruction of the collapsed culvert can be completed.

Lismore City Council will have single-lane access open by Friday, May 12 with permanent works to commence following completion of the NSW Government's flood damage assessment, which is currently underway.

There are four roads still subject to closure across the Lismore Local Government Area following the flood - Boatharbour Road (culvert collapse), Koonorigan Road (landslip), Keerrong Road (landslip) and Oakey Creek Road (culvert washed away).

"We have been given the go-ahead from the NSW Government to provide one-lane access on Koonorigan Road and Boatharbour Road, which is great news for local residents who have been inconvenienced by the flood and these major road closures,” Council's Civic Services Manager Darren Patch said.

"We currently have a list of 15 separate road repairs on a priority list and the NSW Government has been excellent at fast-tracking its assessment process to ensure work to permanently repair these roads can begin as soon possible.

"The rest of the road network will take longer to assess but the reality is we need to get these roads fixed first as they are the worst affected and are causing the most disruption for residents.”

Following a natural disaster, Council must apply to the NSW Government for disaster relief funding for repairs across the 1200km road network. Council estimates the damage bill will total up to $40 million.

In its application for Boatharbour Road, Council has sought funding for an additional sidetrack to be available during the culvert reconstruction to minimise the impact of these works on motorists.

Funding for the sidetrack is subject to acceptance under the National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements assessment criteria.

Council has recommenced its regular roadworks program while it awaits flood relief assessment from the NSW Government. Contractors will be employed to undertake flood repair work so the regular roadworks program can continue.

Roads on the priority flood damage repairs list are:

. Boatharbour Road

. Keerrong Road (x2)

. Koonorigan Road (x2)

. Oakey Creek Road

. Caniaba Road

. Terania Creek Road (x4)

. Mountain Top Road (x2)

. Tuntable Creek Road

. Beardow Street