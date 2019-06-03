Council working on 'regional response' to asbestos crisis

Ballina Shire residents will no longer be able to take their asbestos waste to Lismore's waste facility from June 3.

BALLINA Shire Council has reminded residents they will need to travel further afield to legally dispose of asbestos waste.

After news the Lismore Waste and Resource Recovery Facility would no longer accept asbestos while a new landfill cell is built, the council has reminded residents they will need to take the material to facilities in the Kyogle, Richmond Valley or Tweed council areas.

"Currently, these are the only waste facilities on the north coast that can accept asbestos containing material,” the council said in a statement.

Ballina Shire residents have previously been able to dispose of their asbestos at Lismore's Wyrallah Rd facility.

But that facility had reached capacity sooner than anticipated and has been closed off.

"Following this announcement, Ballina Shire Council is working with neighbouring councils and North East Waste (our regional waste group) to develop a regional response to this issue,” the council said.

"In the interim, Ballina Shire residents will need to dispose of asbestos at either the Kyogle, Richmond Valley or Tweed Council waste facilities.

"Remember to contact these landfill operators for delivery requirements before arriving with your asbestos containing material.

"Asbestos takes many forms and is found all over a typical home. Where possible, asbestos material should be removed before renovation work starts.”

The Ballina Waste Management Centre will still provide a free laboratory asbestos testing kit for residential properties within the shire.

This kit helps residents to identify asbestos before starting any renovations.

For more information, phone Ballina Shire Council's Resource Recovery Section on 1300 864 444 or visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.