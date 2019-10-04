Council reveals position on Kelly Slater surf ranch

WATER: Flooded areas south of the Coolum roundabout and west of the Sunshine Motorway this week that form part of a massive residential development proposal that contains a tourism precinct with a Kelly Slater Wave Pool. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

WATER: Flooded areas south of the Coolum roundabout and west of the Sunshine Motorway this week that form part of a massive residential development proposal that contains a tourism precinct with a Kelly Slater Wave Pool. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

>> REVEALED: Surf ranch boss explains details for 510ha site

>> Community groups question surf ranch location, impact

SUNSHINE Coast Council has told the developers of a proposed surf ranch and major residential subdivision at Coolum it cannot consider their project.

A council spokesman said the development was on land situated outside the urban footprint on a site that was "highly constrained".

World Surf League in partnership with Consolidated Properties Pty Ltd have revealed their plan for a Kelly Slater Wave Pool tourism precinct was contingent on approval of retail and a residential canal development component on flood-prone land south of the Coolum roundabout.

The scheme would include a school, two hotels and according to sources up to 1500 homes.

In response to questions from the Sunshine Coast Daily, the council has outlined its position and the contact it has had with the developers.

"Earlier this year, council officers were first made aware of a development being proposed by World Surfing League," a spokesman said.

"No detailed proposal has ever been received.

"The advice provided to WSL at that time is the same as the advice that was provided when their representative met with council officers this week - that council cannot consider their proposal as it is on land situated outside the urban footprint on a site that is highly constrained.

>> Coast's $1.1 billion surf ranch site location revealed

"Council has no authority to consider or assess a development proposal of this nature on the subject land - so there are no pre-lodgement meetings anticipated by council.

"World Surfing League has been advised that their proposal is a matter for the Queensland Government and that they need to engage with state ministers and agencies in this regard.

"Council officers have not expressed a view on the proposal as there is no clear development application to consider.

"In any event, the proposal cannot proceed on the proposed site under the current State (ie. SEQ Regional Plan) and local planning arrangements.

"It is understood World Surfing League is undertaking public consultation on its proposed development and council officers indicated to World Surfing League that they will be interested to understand more details about the proposal and the results of the community engagement process.

Reader poll Do you think the proposed Kelly Slater surf ranch at Coolum will get the green light? Yes

No

I'm not sure Vote View Results

"Sunshine Coast Mayor (Mark Jamieson) had one meeting with representatives of World Surfing League earlier this year and at that time, reiterated the advice that had been provided by council officers.

"The Mayor has never met with Consolidated Properties or Hutchinson Builders in relation to this proposal.

"Council officers have met with representatives of World Surfing League on three occasions (including Wednesday this week).

"A representative of Consolidated Properties was present at one of these meetings. There was also one other meeting that council officers attended with representatives of Consolidated Properties earlier this year.

"Council's advice at each of these meetings has remained the same."