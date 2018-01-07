Council wheels out bikes to combat illegal activity

ELECTRIC pushbikes are the latest addition to one council's vehicle pool, and the latest tool to help combat illegal camping, parking and littering.

Byron Bay Council's enforcement team has swapped patrol cars for bikes and have been met with a positive reception from the community.

Shannon Burt, Byron Shire Council's director, Sustainable Environment and Economy, said it's a new approach for the enforcement team to help build up their presence in the local community and it's also better for the environment.

"Our enforcement team does an amazing job in sometimes quite difficult circumstances and the reaction they are getting when they do their patrols on the bicycles is great,” Ms Burt said.

"Not only are they available to talk to people about different things, but they are carrying things like dog leads to give out to people who are walking their dogs without a leash.

"We are now more visible in the community and the face-to-face contact is improving relationships and customer service which is what we are all about,” she said.

"When staff are patrolling on the bicycles there seems to be a much better reception from the public and locals like to see us out and about talking to people about things like illegal camping and littering.”

The electric bicycles, which were purchased locally, have a top speed of 27km/h and a full charge was good for at least 120km. In the past few days each enforcement officer travelled more than 100km around Byron Bay.

"The bikes will be a regular sight around Byron Bay and all going well, we might roll them out in other parts of the Shire as well,” Ms Burt said.