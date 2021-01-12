Council warns of king tides over roads and salt water damage

A Northern Rivers council is warning residents and visitors to take extra care over the next few days as king tides are expected to cause minor flooding of some local roads.

On Tuesday, Ballina Shire Council announced motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways where possible.

The council said road users are reminded the tides occur during the mornings, and salt water may affect vehicle maintenance and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

Tamar St, Ballina

Riverside Drive, West Ballina

River St, West Ballina

Burns Point Ferry Rd, West Ballina

North Creek Rd, North Ballina

Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

Uralba Rd, Uralba

Old Bangalow Rd, Tintenbar

Tamarind Drive, Cumbalum

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au/landing.asp or call the council on 1300 864 444.