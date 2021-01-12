Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Council warns of king tides over roads and salt water damage

Alison Paterson
12th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Northern Rivers council is warning residents and visitors to take extra care over the next few days as king tides are expected to cause minor flooding of some local roads.

On Tuesday, Ballina Shire Council announced motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways where possible.

The council said road users are reminded the tides occur during the mornings, and salt water may affect vehicle maintenance and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar St, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River St, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Rd, West Ballina
  • North Creek Rd, North Ballina
  • Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
  • Uralba Rd, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Rd, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Drive, Cumbalum

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au/landing.asp or call the council on 1300 864 444.

ballina ballina council king tides northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1400+ fines in just 9 days: Illegal campers invade Byron

        Premium Content 1400+ fines in just 9 days: Illegal campers invade Byron

        News "A freeloader is someone who takes something and gives nothing in return and that is just what these vanpackers are doing."

        Huge honour for gallant Kyogle sailor

        Premium Content Huge honour for gallant Kyogle sailor

        News The Australian War Memorial has thrilled the family of a Kyogle sailor who served...

        Puppies stolen from Kyogle finally found after five weeks

        Premium Content Puppies stolen from Kyogle finally found after five weeks

        News "It was the best phone call when I heard from the detectives"

        RFS ‘very concerned about spate of structure fires’

        Premium Content RFS ‘very concerned about spate of structure fires’

        News A SENIOR firefighter said the high number of building fires since Christmas was a...