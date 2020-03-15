Council wants bowlo to share cash to get carpark plan moving

SHARE THE CASH: Ballina Shire Council wants the Cherry Street Sports Club to share some of the grant money it has received for a proposed car park (pictured) so a Plan of Management for the Crown Land can be reviewed.

THE Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina has received a NSW Government grant to build a car park, but Ballina Shire Council is asking for a share of the cash to pay for a review of the management plan for the land.

The issue will go to the council's finance committee meeting on Tuesday, March 17.

The sports club, which is the umbrella organisations for the Ballina bowling club, the Cherry Street Croquet Club and the Ballina Tennis Club, has received $300,000 from the NSW Office of Sport to fund a car park with 78 spaces at Hampton Park where the club is sited, which is Crown Land.

The sports club has pledged to match that money.

But council staff recommend he sports club share some of the grant money so a required review of the 15-year-old Plan of Management for Hampton Park, can be completed. It has to be finished by June 30 next year.

Plans of managements generally last 10 years, but remain valid unless revoked by the Minister.

Ballina Shire Council is the reserve trust manager for the land earmarked for "public recreation".

A review of the plan of management is likely to cost $20,000 to $30,000, staff report.

While council staff report a preliminary design of the proposed car park did not meet council's engineering requirements, it was consistent with the current plan of management.

Staff report: "As the Crown Land Manager and future asset owner of the proposed car park,

there is benefit in ensuring the design and construction is suitable and meets

council standards and expectations."

"Council has a requirement to ensure works are consistent with an adopted Plan

of Management," staff report.

"Hampton Park, with its scale and central location, is an important public land

area and council needs to be satisfied the car park is compatible with the

strategic direction for the embellishment or use of this land."

The recommendation to the finance committee also includes the note that if the Cherry Street Sports Club does not want to share its grant money, further funding options for the review of the plan will be presented at the April committee meeting.