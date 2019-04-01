Council votes to move museum

Site for new Health One is where the old Evans Head school sits and houses the Living Museum.

FOLLOWING Richmond Valley Council's extraordinary meeting on March 28, Council have decided to continue with their plans to relocate both the Living Museum and former Community Technology Centre (CTC) in Evans Head.

Councillors voted to proceed with the relocation and re-establishment of both community buildings within Reserve 82910 in the Reflections Holiday Park's Central Precinct.

The extension of the gazetted land is still pending approval from Crown Lands.

The extraordinary meeting was called after questions were raised whether locating the two buildings was the best outcome.

Since the demolition of the gazebo earlier this year to accommodate the relocation of the two buildings, the community informed councillors the open space and vista which has been created by the demolition was sought-after and would be enjoyed by residents.

During the meeting, it was highlighted there were the cost implications associated with the extension of the Living Museum building and either demolishing or finding an alternate location for the former CTC building.

The alternative option, which would have involved the relocation of one building and constructing an extension to accommodate a visitor's information centre was estimated to cost $441,314, while the current option to relocate both buildings to the Central Precinct was estimated to cost $324,704.

During the meeting it was acknowledged further detailed investigations of the alternative option would be required, which would delay the HealthOne project as the relocation of the two buildings is scheduled for the end of April 2019 to ensure the site is clear for the HealthOne project to proceed.

The vote was carried five to two, with Crs Mustow, Morrissey, Cornish, Humphrys and Lyons in favour, while Crs Hayes and Simpson voted against the recommendation.