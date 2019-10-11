Council votes on deputy mayor position

RETURNING: Councillor Greg Sauer has been re-elected as deputy mayor of Tenterfield Shire Council.

TENTERFIELD Shire Council's extraordinary meeting last month has seen the re-election of Councillor Greg Sauer as deputy mayor.

Cr Sauer was re-elected to the position at the meeting on September 25.

At the meeting Cr Sauer was the only nomination and was declared elected by returning officer Kerri Swain.

Cr Sauer will hold the position until the full council election in September 2020.

Mayor Peter Petty expressed his congratulations to Cr Sauer on his re-election, thanking him for his support in the previous 12 months.

Cr Petty said he was looking forward to working closely with Cr Sauer as deputy mayor in the forthcoming year.

Cr Sauer has been elected deputy mayor for three years, being 2016-2017, 2018-2019 and now 2019-2020.

Cr Don Forbes held the role in 2017-2018.