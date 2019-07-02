Council votes on 20-year strategic plan for town

Ballina Shire Council has considered a 20-year strategic plan for one of the shire's communities.

A STRATEGIC plan for what the next 20 years will look like in Wollongbar has been adopted by Ballina Shire Council.

The council eventually unanimously supported the Wollongbar Planning and Environmental Study and Wollongbar Strategic Plan at Thursday's meeting.

They also voted for a report to be prepared for proposed planning changes to allow a service station on Lismore Rd at Wollongbar.

Initially, Cr Sharon Parry asked her colleagues to support a wording change to better secure a developmental buffer between Wollongbar and Alstonville.

This was something Mary Birch from the Wollongbar Progress Association asked councillors to consider in her deputation.

Councillors debated how they would balance preserving that buffer, which residents supported, with offering an opportunity for more jobs in the future, particularly through expanding the Russellton Industrial Estate.

Staff explained the way the strategic plan was worded could achieve both.

"I understand we need to create more jobs and we have the industrial estate and the capacity to expand there and I think that's a good idea into the future," Cr Parry said.

"I think we need to protect some of (the buffer's) integrity."

Cr Parry also said more community infrastructure might be needed.

"I would like to see some kind of community facility also included in the plan," she said.

"I do feel very passionately about Wollongbar.

"I feel it has a great community and sense of community.

"There's nothing... to suggest we don't continue with plans to grow the industrial estate.

"What I'm suggesting we do is attempt to provide more infrastructure ... and help them to build their community."

Cr Jeff Johnson agreed changing the phrasing around the buffer could resolve some "vague or loose wording".

Cr Ben Smith opposed this, saying the council should support the staff recommendation to adopt the plans as they stood.

Cr Phil Meehan said the strategic plan had been through "exhaustive community consultation".

"I believe we should be supporting the plan as it's been exhibited," he said.

"The strongest point I'd make is the need for jobs in the area.

"There are many many families moving into new urban areas of Wollongbar.

"Employment is the backbone of our economy, it's the backbone of our community."