Council votes to explore ski jump in Lismore

Lismore residents opposing the proposed ski jump at the December meeting on Tuesday night. Claudia Jambor

LISMORE City Council will explore the possibility of a ski jump and sporting hub after mayor Isaac Smith used his casting vote to move in favour of the proposal.

Councillors were tied with five against and five in favour of the council developing a project proposal for a Lismore regional sports hub that incorporates an Olympic ski jump facility.

The five in favour were Councillors Gianpiero Battista, Isaac Smith, Neil Marks, Darlene Cook and Bill Moorhouse. Councillors Eddie Lloyd, Vanessa Ekins, Adam Guise, Nancy Casson and Greg Bennett were those opposed. Cr Elly Bird was absent from the meeting.

Mayor Isaac Smith used his casting vote to carry the motion to "advance the conversation" about the potential of the proposed sporting facility for athletes and community.

The packed gallery had depleted to skeleton numbers by the time the proposal hit the council agenda about 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, fierce opposition against a ski jump and sporting hub in Lismore was made clear with eight disgruntled residents speaking during public access.

Residents from Girards Hill, where it was speculated could be a possible location for the facility, held high signs imploring council to 'dump the jump'.

Of those opposed, residents aired their anxiety the Lismore suburb's natural beauty and that of broader Lismore would be tarnished by the 10-storey ski jump and adjoining facility.

Many shared resident of 33 years, Jenny Dickson's fears the "massive monstrosity" would be "completely and utterly out of place" in the town.

Resident, Jess Emmett raised concerns about future maintenance of the facility, which she criticised may fall by the wayside if maintenance couldn't be funded into the future.

"I don't want Lismore to be known as the town with the giant, rusting ski jump in 20 years time," Ms Emmett said.

NSW Office of Sport executive director sport infrastructure, Karen Jones flew up from Sydney in a bid to clarify the concept and purpose of the controversial facility.

"What we are proposing is to build a relationship between the office of sport and council and other potential stakeholders to start a conversation so that we can then come up with a project appraisal for something that is reflective of Lismore needs," she said.

Ms Jones moved to quash speculation Girards Hill was the proposed location with no area in Lismore slated at this stage. She also said Southern Cross University were still in talks about the proposed facility on its land following criticism the university had also rejected the proposal.

She received a grilling from councillors who shot questions at her about concerns shared about the community.

She made clear distinction between the failed ski jump facility in Lennox Head was solely centred around the ski jump at Lake Ainsworth in contrast to the facility in Lismore which incorporates a sporting hub tailored to the region's needs.

Ms Jones said the ski jump could attract up to 200 athletes from the Olympic Winter Institute for a period of six months. But she said the complete economic and social viability of the development would be outlined in the proposal, which she predicted may take 18 months to create in partnership with stakeholders.

Cr Ekins hit back and said the proposal was: "a huge waste of our staff's time and energy and cost of producing all of these reports for a ski jump that is not the essence of Lismore".

But the council's strategic property project manager Lindsay Walker said the investment of time and energy "would be markedly less" due to the support of other government departments.

A procedural motion was passed by Cr Lloyd to enable councillors to vote separately on the ski jump facility proposal and other four major community project funding applications through the NSW State Government Regional Growth Fund.

Those four projects include: upgrades to spectator facilities at Crozier Field and Gordon Pavillion; provide additional amenities, additional cricket practice facilities and complete stage two of the Oakes Oval refurbishment.

The improvement of Lismore Parkland and a new library, open space plaza and public car parking would also be applied for through the fund.