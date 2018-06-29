Council votes down events taskforce proposal

Ballina Shire Council has voted down a proposal for an Events Taskforce.

BALLINA will not have a new Events Taskforce, after the idea previously touted was deemed not necessary.

Councillors discussed the proposal at today's general meeting.

Of two options available to councillors, Cr Phillip Meehan moved for them to continue to facilitate and support events under existing arrangements.

Cr Meehan said while the Ballina Prawn Festival would not be held this year, he felt the events sector in the region was going strong.

"Festivals in Ballina are thriving, in my opinion,” he said.

"I do not believe we need a layer of bureaucracy to get involved with what now is a working model.”

He said it was important not to undermine the "good work” the council's staff were already undertaking with event organisers.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader argued there was "nothing to lose by having a taskforce”.

She said it would see "community members coming together to share their ideas and their experiences”.

Cr Sharon Parry supported Cr Meehan's motion.

"I really think that it's not necessary to fix something that's not yet broken,” she said.

"I think the community comes together extremely well to put on everything we have.

"I think that the staff and community volunteers have well and truly got all of this in hand.”

Cr Meehan's motion was carried.