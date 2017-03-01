Council under pressure to care for 10 additional roads

The new Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade was officially opened by local MP Kevin Hogan, NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay and Acting Prime Minister Warren Truss at the Byron Bay tunnels on the Pacific Motorway. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

BALLINA Shire Council is one of many councils statewide bracing to fund the maintenance of new local roads following the Pacific Highway upgrades along the east coast.

The council is under pressure to maintain ten additional local roads to be handed back to Ballina Shire following the completion of the Tintenbar to Ewingsdale upgrade.

According to the council business paper, Ballina Shire Council will absorb an additional 12.3km of local roads that will increase the council's road network length by approximately 2%.

Councillors Ben Smith and Sharon Cadwallader moved three recommendations at last week's meeting in a bid to address the financial implications.

Of the three recommendations, the council will contact Local Government NSW to lobby the Minister for Roads for policy change to better assist councils with asset handovers.

Although the Roads and Maritime Service is poised to provide the council a lump sum of $1,642,889.94 to assist with maintaining the roads, Cr Cadwallader said the amount won't cover costs beyond 10 years.

Cr Cadwallader said the additional road costs will further inhibit council's efforts to meet its Fit for the Future criteria.

"The way council has been mandated to keep themselves fit for the future it makes it unsustainable and it makes it almost impossible unless RMS change their policy," Cr Cadwallader said.

Cr Cadwallader ruled out sourcing additional funds from the revenue stream that may come from the council's proposed rate rise, if the application is approved by IPART.

She said the additional funds would be dedicated to improving the health of the Richmond River.

A Roads and Maritime Service spokeswoman said a State Government investigation is being carried out to determine the impacts of asset handovers, such as roads, to local councils.

"Roads and Maritime Services works closely with councils to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for handover and ongoing maintenance requirements when roads are transferred to council responsibility," the spokeswoman said in a statement to the Northern Star.

"A consistent approach to dealing with these road transfers is used to maximise the possibility of agreed outcomes."

New and modified roads to be handed over to Ballina Shire Council

. Alcorn Road - new local road

. Broken Head Road - modification of existing road

. Creekside Lane - new local road

. Delserene Place - new local road

. Hinterland Way at Intersection with Alcorn Road - new local road

. Hinterland Way at Emigrant Creek - new local road

. Ivy Lane - modification of existing road

. Martins Lane - modification of existing road

. School Lane - new local road

. Watsons Lane - modification of existing road