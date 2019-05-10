Council 'under prepared' in days after flood, coroner hears

A CORONER is expected to hand down her recommendations to the court today after the three-day inquest into the deaths of a mother and her two children when their van plunged into Tweed River.

Stephanie King, 43, was driving along Dulguigan Rd, Northn Tumbulgum, on April 3, 2017 when her van veered off the road and into the surging river.

Ms King and her two children, Ella-Jane, 11, and Jacob, seven, did not survive the accident.

Ms King's middle child Chloe-May, who was nine at the time of the accident, managed to escape the crash and call for help.

During the inquest, the Coroner's Court heard witnesses recount how Dulguigan Rd was covered in mud and silt, with one witness explaining how she almost drove into the river herself because of the slippery conditions.

But it was Tweed Shire Council, the owners of the road, who were faced with a series of questions over the conditions of Dulguigan Rd in the days after the 2017 flood and whether more should have been done to ensure the road was closed to all vehicles.

Acting counsel Dr Peggy Dwyer said during the inquest Tweed Shire Council "were under prepared and under resourced to deal with road closures” during April 2017 flood event.

In her recommendations to the coroner, Dr Dwyer said she would suggest the council consider conducting a study of roads in the shire they are responsible for in order to assess potential hazards in post flood circumstances.

Dr Dwyer also recommended the council updates its standard operating procedures for its works officers so they actively look for the risk of mud and silt on the road following floods and erect a warning sign at the southern and northern side of Dulguigan Rd warning motorists of the hazards of mud and silt following floods.

She hoped council would also conduct further community education programs to ensure residents were aware of the hazards of driving on roads where water has receded.

Acting State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan will hand down her findings at Murwillumbah Court today at 2pm.